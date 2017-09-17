Luke Rockhold Plans Move to Light Heavyweight After Daniel Cormier Retires

Luke Rockhold has some unfinished business in the UFC middleweight division, but it doesn’t sound like the former champion plans on staying at 185 pounds that much longer.

On Saturday night, Rockhold dispatched former World Series of Fighting champion David Branch with an impressive second round submission due to strikes, which put him back in the win column after suffering a loss to Michael Bisping last June.

Rockhold wasted no time proclaiming his intention to go after Bisping and the middleweight title once again, but from the sound of things he’s got limited time left in the division.

“The weight cut was pretty good, let my body adjust to that. This weight won’t happen forever,” Rockhold said on the UFC post fight show. “Maybe D.C. [Daniel Cormier] will find retirement soon, I’ll have to move up and take on the next division.”

Rockhold made it clear that moving to 205 pounds is absolutely in his future but not until his teammate has left the division.

Cormier is the current UFC light heavyweight champion and he’s been teammates with Rockhold at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, Calif. for several years.

Obviously, Rockhold doesn’t want to move up a division where he could collide with his friend and teammate but he knows the day will come when he’s looking to conquer the best 205-pounders in the world.

Add to that, Rockhold still wants to avenge his last loss and take back the middleweight title he still believes should be wrapped around his waist.

“I’d love to. Trust me, it’s getting a little tired of these weight cuts and I feel much better at 205. I feel like I can do very well, but I’ve still got some business here. I’m going to handle my business first,” Rockhold said.

“We’ll see. Like I said, I’m not going anywhere until D.C. moves up or moves out. I’ve got business here first.”

