Luke Rockhold Overcomes Slow Start to Topple David Branch (UFC Pittsburgh Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Luke Rockhold’s victory over David Branch at UFC Fight Night 116 on Saturday in Pittsburgh. UFC Fight Night 116 took place on Saturday, Sept. 16, at PPG Paints Arena.

The fight promotion next heads to Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo on Sept. 23, as Ovince Saint-Preux faces late replacement Yushin Okami in the UFC Fight Night 117 main event.

