Luke Rockhold, Michael Bisping Get Into Another Expletive Filled War of Words

March 14, 2018
March 14, 2018

Longtime rivals Luke Rockhold and Michael Bisping were firing shots at each other once again on Tuesday night with the two former middleweight champions exchanging several expletive filled messages over social media.

It all started with Rockhold sending a message to Bisping with a photo attached that showed the aftermath of their first fight in 2014. On that night, Rockhold submitted Bisping with a second round guillotine choke after earning a knockdown on the feet with a head kick. 

It didn’t take long for Bisping to fire back with an even more inflammatory post including a short GIF of their rematch in 2016 when the brash British middleweight knocked out Rockhold on short notice to win the UFC middleweight title.

The back and forth continued with Rockhold suggesting than a bout agreement had been issued by the UFC for a proposed fight between them while Bisping disputed that any such contract actually existed. 

Bisping finished the conversation by asking to see this bout agreement because he claims he’s never been officially offered anything by the UFC for this matchup.

“Please, show me the suggested bout date, terms, location, arena, etc. — you can’t!” Bisping wrote. “Know why? Cause you’re full of s–t, dips–t! In fact, scrub out the compensation and show me yours? You simply cannot, because it doesn’t exist. Dummy!”

Rockhold has previously suggested that he wanted to fight Bisping at UFC 226 as part of the card headlining International Fight Week 2018 but as of yet nothing has been made official by the promotion. 

               

