Luke Rockhold: ‘It’s Time for Me to Belittle David Branch’

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold made it clear, he thinks David Branch thinks too much of himself. So it’s up to him him to shut Branch down.

Rockhold will get that opportunity when and Branch meet in the UFC Fight Night 116 headliner on Saturday night in Pittsburgh. The bout marks Rockhold’s return to the Octagon for the first time since Michael Bisping knocked him out and took the title.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for UFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch Live Results and Fight Stats on Saturday, Sept. 16. The first UFC Fight Night 116 bout is slated to begin at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

