Luke Rockhold: ‘I Will Break Yoel Romero’

(Courtesy of UFC)
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is excited to face Yoel Romero and show he’s the king of the division again on Saturday at UFC 221.
Tune in Saturday, Feb. 10 (North America), for UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold Full Results and Live Fight Stats from Perth, Australia, where Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold battle for the interim UFC middleweight championship. The UFC 221 co-main event features Mark Hunt squaring off with fellow Top 10 ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes.