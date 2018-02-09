Luke Rockhold Arrives at UFC 221 Open Workouts on a Camel… Yes, a Camel

(Courtesy of UFC)

The stars of UFC 221 – Yoel Romero, Luke Rockhold, Mark Hunt, and Curtis Blaydes – participated in an open workout in front of fans and media. But one participant, Luke Rockhold, made one of the most unique entrances ever to a UFC open workout, arriving on a camel.

Aside from Rockhold’s abnormal arrival, his opponent, Yoel Romero seemed just as easy-going, treating several members of the crowd to an exclusive salsa lesson.

Follow Along for UFC 221 Full Live Results

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 10 (North America), for UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold Full Results and Live Fight Stats from Perth, Australia, where Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold battle for the interim UFC middleweight championship. The UFC 221 co-main event features Mark Hunt squaring off with fellow Top 10 ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes.