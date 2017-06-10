Luke Jumeau Slugs His Way to Decision Win Over Dominique Steele (UFC Auckland Fight Highlights)

WOW! @lukejumeau and @domtsteele put on a show for the Kiwis, but 'The Jedi' slugs his way to the win! #UFCAuckland https://t.co/oyd2ImBhhc — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 11, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC ON FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from the welterweight bout between Luke Jumeau and Dominique Steele at UFC Fight Night 110: Lewis vs. Hunt on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram