Luis Luna Seeking Revenge in Championship Rematch with Damon Jackson at LFA 28

After nearly two years off from fighting, lightweight veteran Luis Luna returned to combat sports, competing in Muay Thai in July. He then returned to MMA in August with a unanimous decision over Ray Wood at FFL: Fist Fight Night 2.

For Luna, the fight didn’t quite go as he anticipated, but he got the win nonetheless, and that’s what’s most important.

“I still came out on top but I imagined it going a totally completely different way,” Luna told MMAWeekly.com. “I switched up the game plan kind of in the middle of the fight.

“That kind of goes to the fact being that I don’t really have a specific area that I specialize in. I’m more a get-the-job-done kind of guy. I do what’s needed to get the win. You can plan for something, but you can’t always get what you want, so you have to go with what works.”

Much like his win over Wood at FFL, the previous time off wasn’t intended, but it ended up working out in the end for Luna.

“The time off, I didn’t like it, but I think it was a good thing,” said Luna. “It motivated me more to get back in there and still show that I’m this kind of level and can still compete against these young guys coming up. I feel like I can still do everything (necessary) to show I belong in there at my age (of 32).”

Luna (14-6) will look to get some revenge against Damon Jackson (12-2-1) in a rematch of their 2013 bout in the 115-pound main event match of LFA 28 on Friday in Dallas.

“I believe last time we fell off the game plan and I underestimated (Jackson),” Luna said. “He’s done good in his career and I feel like this is a great challenge for me. I can put myself to the test and show that I’m worthy to be in the cage with these kind of guys.

“I’ve had a couple of rematches and I think it’s going to be beneficial to my end (to have fought Jackson before). I have knowledge of the type of fight I have to put up to be successful the night of the fight.”

Much like his fighting style, Luna makes adjustments in his career as he goes along, thus he’s not one for making a big plan of things for 2018.

“I would always like to have better opportunities and make a better life for myself, but at the end of the day it’s a do or die situation every time I step into the cage,” said Luna. “I never think of the next step.

“I have to take this next fight as seriously as possible. The way of my performance depends on how I go from there as long as I’m healthy and able to fight. I really don’t think much to the future, I’m living for Friday night and that’s all that’s on my mind right now.”

