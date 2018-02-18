Lucie Pudilová Lights Up Sarah Moras at UFC Austin (Fight Highlights)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 18, 2018
(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Lucie Pudilová victory over Sarah Moras at UFC Fight Night 126 on Sunday in Austin, Texas.

Keeping with a stacked scheduled, the UFC heads to Orlando, Fla., next Saturday. Fast-rising featherweight talent Josh Emmett faces the toughest test of his career, when he meets fan-favorite Jeremy Stephens in the UFC on FOX 28 main event.

