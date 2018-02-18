Lucie Pudilová Lights Up Sarah Moras at UFC Austin (Fight Highlights)

Lucie Pudilová has now won 5 of her last 6 with the win over Sarah Moras! Will she be ranked next week? #UFCAustin https://t.co/kJU6gDNESg — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 19, 2018

(Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Lucie Pudilová victory over Sarah Moras at UFC Fight Night 126 on Sunday in Austin, Texas.

Keeping with a stacked scheduled, the UFC heads to Orlando, Fla., next Saturday. Fast-rising featherweight talent Josh Emmett faces the toughest test of his career, when he meets fan-favorite Jeremy Stephens in the UFC on FOX 28 main event.

