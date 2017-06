Luan Chagas Drops Then Subs Jim Wallhead (UFC 212 Fight Highlights)

LEFT HOOK FROM OUTTA NOWHERE!!! @ChagasMMA gets the submission finish after a MASSIVE left hook drops Wallhead! 2-0 so far! #UFC212 pic.twitter.com/Oq6uIDB2jK — UFC (@ufc) June 3, 2017

Check out Luan Chagas as he drops Jim Wallhead then submits him at UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

