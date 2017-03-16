Lorenz Larkin Opts for Bellator Over UFC

Former UFC fighter Lorenz Larkin is reuniting with Bellator boss Scott Coker.

Larkin fought the last bout of his UFC contract by scoring a TKO stoppage victory over Neil Magny at UFC 202 in August of last year. It’s taken some time to work out the details, but Larkin has finally settled on a move to Bellator.

“It’s been a long process, I didn’t expect it to be that long,” Larkin told The Press Enterprise on Thursday. “I wanted someone to get behind me and have some faith that I can deliver and I can be an asset to wherever I go and that’s what I felt like with Bellator. They pretty much checked off all the things that I was looking for.”

Larkin fielded offers from several promotions before choosing Bellator.

Having spent the past few years competing in the Octagon, the move to sign with Bellator reconnects Larkin with Coker, who was the founder and CEO of Strikeforce. Larkin fought several times for Coker under the Strikeforce banner, amassing a record of 4 wins and 1 no contest.

“We are so happy to bring Lorenz back home,” Coker told The Press Enterprise. “There are a bunch of great match-ups for him over here and I look forward to seeing his exciting style inside the Bellator cage soon.”

Larkin is expected to make his promotional debut in the Bellator cage later this year.

