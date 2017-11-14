               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Bisping - UFC 199

featuredMichael Bisping Reveals Retirement Plan and It’s Not Centered on Kelvin Gastelum

Dustin Poirier - UFC 143 weigh-in

featuredDustin Poirier Stops Anthony Pettis, Calls for Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje Winner

featuredCommission Rep Says Conor McGregor Assaulted Referee, is in Talks With UFC

UFC Fight Night 120 Poirier vs Pettis Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis Live Results and Fight Stats

Lorenz Larkin and Fernando Gonzalez Headline Bellator 193

November 14, 2017
NoNo Comments

Bellator returns to Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, Calif. for Bellator 193 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. The card will be headlined by Riverside, California-native Lorenz Larkin (18-7, 1 NC) against Menifee, California’s Fernando Gonzalez (27-14) in a 180-pound catchweight bout.

The event will be broadcast live and free on Paramount Network (the rebranding of Spike TV) at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and the newly updated Bellator Mobile App. Additional bouts for Bellator 193: Larkin vs. Gonzalez will be announced shortly.

Larkin enters his main event matchup against Gonzalez following must-see bouts against Douglas Lima and Paul Daley in 2017. Now, “Da Monsoon” looks to add to his impressive resume – which includes marquee wins over Robbie Lawler, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Jorge Masvidal and Neil Magny and stoppages in 11 out of 18 victories – by adding the name of a competitor that has nearly 50-fights as a professional. A short trek from Larkin’s hometown of Riverside, Calif. the Millenia MMA-product will represent his nearby hometown proudly on Jan. 26.

TRENDING > Oscar De La Hoya, at 44, Calls Out Conor McGregor

Hailing from Menifee, Calif., 33-year-old Fernando Gonzalez will enter th e Bellator cage for the ninth time in his nearly 15-year professional career. Gonzalez has seen a great deal of success since joining forces with Bellator MMA, having collected seven victories over an eight-fight, four-year span. Gonzalez has come on strong as of late, tallying 10 wins over his last 13 bouts, including a pair of first round knockouts. With 17 of his 27 career victories coming by way of knockout or submission, “The Menifee Maniac” will look to see his win-streak continue following his recent success against Brennan Ward at Bellator 193.

Updated Bellator 193: Larkin vs. Gonzalez Fight Card

  • Catchweight (180 lbs.) Main Event: Lorenz Larkin (18-7, 1 NC) vs. Fernando Gonzalez (27-14)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA