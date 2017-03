Look Back at Brad Pickett’s Decade of MMA Wars

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Saturday, the UFC returns to The O 2 in London. As British MMA legend Brad “One Punch” Pickett, a veteran with nearly 40 professional fights to his name, prepares to bow out after fighting Marlon Vera in his hometown, we take a look back at a career that spans a decade of wars and highlight finishes.

TRENDING > Watch Corey Anderson Make Quick Work of Matt Van Buren (UFC London Free Fight)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram