               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones UFC 214 workout scrum

featuredJon Jones Already Preparing for a Return?

Rose Namajunas at Grudge

featuredRose Namajunas: ‘Every day I wake up, I’m a (expletive) champion’

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk Admits Moving to Flyweight Would Be ‘the Biggest Challenge in My Fighting Career’

Georges St-Pierre A Legend Returns

featuredGeorges St-Pierre: A Legend Returns (Full Documentary)

Logan Storley Will Be Looking To Finish Matt Secor at Bellator 186

November 1, 2017
NoNo Comments

For his Bellator debut in July against Kemmyelle Haley, there is not much more welterweight up and comer Logan Storley could have done better.

Just as quickly as the fight began, Storley was able to finish it, taking just under two minutes to TKO Hayley en route to his sixth straight win to start off his pro career.

“I got an early takedown and ended up finishing the fight with those elbows,” Storley told MMAWeekly.com. “Every time you step in there you get a little more comfortable. I’m happy with my performance, and now it’s just continuing to get better and improve on the small things.”

Having been an NCAA wrestling champion and one of MMA’s top prospects since debuting in late 2015, Storley is accustomed to the pressure that comes with the territory of fighting in bigger shows and takes it in stride.

“It’s one of those things where in order to be where I want to be and accomplish the goals that I want to accomplish, this is what comes with it: tougher fights, better opponents, bigger shows, and bigger opportunities,” said Storley.

“That’s one of those things that I’ve come to embrace. If you don’t want the pressure, then why are you doing it? Why are you in this sport? It’s one of those things that comes with getting better and getting higher up in MMA.”

Storley (6-0) will face his toughest challenge yet when he takes on veteran Matt Secor (9-4) in a Bellator 186 preliminary 170-pound bout on Friday in University Park, Penn.

“He’s a tough opponent,” Storley said of Secor. “But I just worry about me. Just go in the cage and compete at a high level. When I compete at a high level, I don’t think there are very many guys who can stay with me.

“For me, it’s just learning while I’m in there and get more comfortable every time. If I develop things, the finish will come. I don’t force things. If I pick my shots, listen to my corner and coaches, I’ll get the finish.”

TRENDING > Dana White Hints at Promoting Boxing As Early As 2018

As a fighter who places his interests in the people around him, Storley can focus solely on Secor and let the rest come as it may in 2018.

“I want to take care of Matt Secor on November 3 first, and then we’ll start looking at bigger fights,” said Storley. “You’ve got to do things the right way. You’ve got to listen to your managers, listen to your coaches, make the right game plan and listen to the people who have guided my career so far.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA