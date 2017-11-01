Logan Storley Will Be Looking To Finish Matt Secor at Bellator 186

For his Bellator debut in July against Kemmyelle Haley, there is not much more welterweight up and comer Logan Storley could have done better.

Just as quickly as the fight began, Storley was able to finish it, taking just under two minutes to TKO Hayley en route to his sixth straight win to start off his pro career.

“I got an early takedown and ended up finishing the fight with those elbows,” Storley told MMAWeekly.com. “Every time you step in there you get a little more comfortable. I’m happy with my performance, and now it’s just continuing to get better and improve on the small things.”

Having been an NCAA wrestling champion and one of MMA’s top prospects since debuting in late 2015, Storley is accustomed to the pressure that comes with the territory of fighting in bigger shows and takes it in stride.

“It’s one of those things where in order to be where I want to be and accomplish the goals that I want to accomplish, this is what comes with it: tougher fights, better opponents, bigger shows, and bigger opportunities,” said Storley.

“That’s one of those things that I’ve come to embrace. If you don’t want the pressure, then why are you doing it? Why are you in this sport? It’s one of those things that comes with getting better and getting higher up in MMA.”

Storley (6-0) will face his toughest challenge yet when he takes on veteran Matt Secor (9-4) in a Bellator 186 preliminary 170-pound bout on Friday in University Park, Penn.

“He’s a tough opponent,” Storley said of Secor. “But I just worry about me. Just go in the cage and compete at a high level. When I compete at a high level, I don’t think there are very many guys who can stay with me.

“For me, it’s just learning while I’m in there and get more comfortable every time. If I develop things, the finish will come. I don’t force things. If I pick my shots, listen to my corner and coaches, I’ll get the finish.”

TRENDING > Dana White Hints at Promoting Boxing As Early As 2018

As a fighter who places his interests in the people around him, Storley can focus solely on Secor and let the rest come as it may in 2018.

“I want to take care of Matt Secor on November 3 first, and then we’ll start looking at bigger fights,” said Storley. “You’ve got to do things the right way. You’ve got to listen to your managers, listen to your coaches, make the right game plan and listen to the people who have guided my career so far.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram