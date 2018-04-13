HOT OFF THE WIRE
Logan Storley Continues to Claw His Way into Bellator Title Picture

April 13, 2018
After two years working his way up the ranks, welterweight Logan Storley made his move to the international stage when he signed with Bellator midway through 2017.

Having previously gone undefeated prior to joining the promotion, Storley kept his winning ways going, picking up two wins in his first two Bellator fights.

“I was excited to get to the big leagues and start making my mark,” Storley told MMAWeekly.com. “My fights went well. I learned in each fight. I’m getting more comfortable in the Bellator cage and I’m excited where I’m at.”

Having competed at the highest levels of collegiate wrestling prior to transitioning to MMA, Storley was ready for the increased pressures that come with making a move to a bigger stage.

“Wrestling Division I at the University of Minnesota, there are a lot of expectations, so I’m used to that,” said Storley. “At the end of the day, you’re competing one on one with another human being. That’s what I’ve been doing since I was five years old. That aspect doesn’t change.

“Bellator has more eyes watching you, so there is added pressure with that, but that comes with it. If this is what you want to do, you have to understand that more pressure comes with more eyes watching you.”

Storley (7-0) will look to keep his winning streak going when he takes on fellow top prospect Joaquin Buckley (8-1) in a main card 170-pound bout at Bellator 197 on Friday in St. Charles, Mo.

“He’s a young guy, I’m a young guy, and we both have good records, so it’s a good match-up of two up-and-comers,” Storley said of Buckley. “This is going to be another step for me.

“I’m going to take the fight to him like I’ve done in my previous seven fights and dictate the pace and keep the pressure on him. I’m going to match forward, watch out for his shots, and once it gets to the ground I don’t think there’s anyone who can handle my wrestling and my pressure.”

Storley understands at this point he’s still a developing fighter, but that doesn’t mean he is aiming low when it comes to his goals for 2018.

“Right now, it’s just learning to put it all together, and that’s what I’m getting better at,” said Storley. “Each time you step in there you get a little more confident and seasoned. It’s the little things that will start to make the difference in the game for me.

“I want to climb up to that Top 5 and get myself into title contention. I want to climb the ranks and put myself in a position to fight for the title.”

               

