Livia Renata Souza Makes UFC Debut Against Jessica Aguilar in February

December 29, 2017
A women’s strawweight bout between former Invicta FC champion Livia Renata Souza and former World Series of Fighting titleholder Jessica Aguilar has been added to the growing UFC Fight Night 126 fight card. Brazilian news outlet Combate first reported the matchup on Friday.

Livia Renata SouzaSouza (11-1) will enter the bout on a two-fight winning streak. The Invicta FC veteran will be making her UFC debut on the Feb. 18 fight card in Austin, Texas, and hopes to extend her winning streak. A win would immediately catapult Souza in the women’s 115-pound rankings.

Aguilar (19-6) has lost her only two Octagon appearances. She’ll be looking to stop the two-fight skid when she faces the former Invicta champion. Prior to making her UFC debut in August 2015, Aguilar hadn’t tasted defeat in five years.

TRENDING > Dana White: ‘Let’s Just Be Clear… Floyd Mayweather Gets Killed in MMA’

UFC Fight Night 126 takes place at the Frank Erwin Center and is headlined by a welterweight bout between No. 10 ranked Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and No. 15 ranked Yancy Medeiros. It will be the third time the UFC has hosted an event in Austin.

               

