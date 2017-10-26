Live UFC 217 Media Call: Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre

(Courtesy of UFC)

In advance of the three world title bouts, UFC will host a media conference call featuring main event athletes Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre at 5 p.m. ET. Listen in live.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping putting his middleweight belt on the line against returning former welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre. In the other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey’s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

