Live UFC 217 Media Call: Cody Garbrandt, TJ Dillashaw, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Rose Namajunas

(Courtesy of UFC)

In advance of the three world title bouts, UFC will host a media conference call on Wednesday, October 25 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET featuring Cody Garbrandt, TJ DIllashaw, Joanna Jędrzejczyk, and Rose Namajunas.

There are sure to be fireworks between Garbrandt and Dillashaw, as the two former teammates hold a strong disdain for one another. Jedrzejczyk and Namajunas have respect for one another, but as the fight gets closer, will they start waging mental warfare?

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping putting his middleweight belt on the line against returning former welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre. In the other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey’s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

