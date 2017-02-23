Live Free Fights: SFL Bengaluru Tigers vs. Goa Pirates, Friday at 8:30 am ET
(Courtesy of Super Fight League)
It’s a Battle For Bronze as Bengaluru Tigers and Goa Pirates hash it out in the cage to secure the 3rd place at Super Fight League! Watch the full event LIVE on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT.
Feb 24, 201732 Views
