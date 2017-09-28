Listen to the UFC 216 Media Conference Call Live at 5 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

In advance of the two UFC 216 world title bouts on Oct. 7, UFC will host a media conference call with all four athletes competing in the championship fights on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET.

In the UFC 216 main event, Tony Ferguson squares off with Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight championship, which they’re hoping will lead to a shot at current champion Conor McGregor. In addition to that title fight, flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson will attempt to take sole possession of the UFC record for most title defenses when he puts his belt on the line against Ray Borg.

