Listen Live to the UFC 214 Media Call Featuring Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier

(Courtesy of UFC)
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will finally settle the score when the Octagon returns to Anaheim for UFC 214: CORMIER vs JONES 2 on Saturday, July 29. Light heavyweight champion Cormier looks avenge his only career loss against pound-for-pound great Jones in the main event.
Two more world titles will also be on the line when 170-pound kingpin Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight belt against jiu jitsu ace Demian Maia and Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger collide for the vacant women’s featherweight championship.
In advance of the most anticipated event of the summer, UFC will host a media conference call with all six athletes competing in the three title fights on Monday, July 24 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.