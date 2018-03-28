Listen In On The UFC 223 Media Conference Call Live at 5 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)
UFC will host a media conference call with all four athletes competing in title fights on the UFC 223 fight card on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET.
Interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson faces undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fight card’s main event for the undisputed UFC 155-pound title. The two have been slated to fight each other three different times and on April 7 the two will finally meet inside the octagon.
In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas puts her title on the line for the first time against the woman she took it from, former titleholder Joanna Jędrzejczyk.
