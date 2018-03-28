HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joanna Jedrzejczyk - TUF 23 Finale

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk Planned on Move to Flyweight But Now Sole Focus is Winning Back Strawweight Title

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 exclusive MMAWeekly.com interview

featuredRose Namajunas: Exclusive UFC 223 Extended Video Interview

featuredAmanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington Put Friendship Aside for UFC 224 Headliner

TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDana White: T.J. Dillashaw vs. Demetrious Johnson ‘Is Not Happening’

Listen In On The UFC 223 Media Conference Call Live at 5 PM ET

March 28, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC will host a media conference call with all four athletes competing in title fights on the UFC 223 fight card on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET.

Interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson faces undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fight card’s main event for the undisputed UFC 155-pound title. The two have been slated to fight each other three different times and on April 7 the two will finally meet inside the octagon.

In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas puts her title on the line for the first time against the woman she took it from, former titleholder Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

TRENDING > Joanna Jedrzejczyk Planned on Move to Flyweight But Now Sole Focus is Winning Back Strawweight Title

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA