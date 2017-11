Listen In On The UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Media Conference Call at 5 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Listen in on the UFC 218 media conference call featuring featherweight champion Max Holloway and former titleholder Jose Aldo at 5 p.m. ET. Hear what the two have to say ahead of their December 2nd rematch.

