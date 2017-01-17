HOT OFF THE WIRE
Linsey Williams Has Big Plans for Her Pro MMA Debut at LFA 2

January 17, 2017
No Comments

Having gotten into MMA as an amateur a couple years ago, strawweight prospect Linsey Williams quickly developed a love for the sport and felt it wouldn’t be long before she wanted to join the professional ranks.

Coming off an undefeated 2016, it just felt like the time to make 2017 the year that Williams turned pro, and it has been full-steam towards that goal since.

“As amateur I felt like this was my time to really feel things out and get comfortable,” Williams told MMAWeekly.com.

“It kind of worked out that I had a couple fights that went the distance, a couple submissions, and had a TKO in there, so it gave me a little bit of everything. Now that I’ve felt all of those things, it’s time to feel those for longer matches, against higher competition, and pushing myself a little bit more.”

During her time in the amateur ranks, Williams had a chance to fight for the Resurrection Fighting Alliance, and will join the promotion as they merge with Legacy Fighting Championship to form the Legacy Fighting Alliance this month.

“I fought for the RFA three times as an amateur, so they got to see me a little bit, but it also means a lot that they value me as a fighter,” said Williams. “I feel like I’m going along with them (into the merger).

“This is a big organization and I really would like to put my best foot forward with them – I don’t take that lightly in any way.”

For her pro debut, Williams (0-0) will face Gabby Romero (0-1) in a preliminary 115-pound bout at LFA 2 on Friday in Prior Lake, Minn.

“It could go this way or that way, so I just want to be prepared for anything, but I feel like I really have an idea of what she’s going to throw at me, and how she’s going to come with it,” Williams said of Romero.

“Being the longer, taller, fighter, I have the advantage with reach and keeping her at distance. As long as I keep stuffing her game, it will be easier for me to implement mine.”

While military commitments determine William’s availability, she is looking forward to making the most of her first year as a pro and being as active as she can be.

“I’m still in the Minnesota National Guard, so there are a few things here and there that I’ll have to balance, but outside of that I’d like to stay busy,” said Williams.

“(The LFC is) trying to unify the LFC and RFA championships, and I know between both organizations there’s no strawweight champ, so I definitely intend to be a contender for that belt.”

(Photo by Sterling Entertainment Group)

