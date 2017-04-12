Like Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz Receives Reduced Bottle-Throwing Punishment

Less than a month after Conor McGregor had his penalties for a UFC 202 press conference bottle-throwing fracas reduced by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Nate Diaz received similar treatment.

The now infamous incident took place at the UFC 202 pre-fight press conference in Las Vegas, where McGregor had arrived late. The situation quickly got heated as McGregor and Diaz were fielding questions, with Diaz eventually storming off through the crowd with his team. McGregor didn’t take kindly to Diaz leaving and the two sides began throwing water bottles and cans at each other, McGregor projecting the objects at Diaz in the midst of a crowd of spectators.

The NSAC initially heard McGregor’s case in October of last year, settling on sanctions of a $75,000 fine and 50 hours of community service to produce an anti-bullying campaign, upon which the commission put a value of roughly $75,000.

Thinking that punishment was inappropriate, McGregor met with Nevada commission chair Anthony Marnell and executive director Bob Bennett, who agreed, and ironed out an adjudicated agreement, which the commission unanimously approved on March 22. The adjudicated agreement reduced McGregor’s sanctions to a $25,000 fine, 25 hours of community service, and reimbursing the Attorney General’s costs in the case.

When Diaz went before the commission in December, he was swiftly issued a $50,000 fine and 50 hours of community service. Though Diaz and his attorney signed off on the agreement at that point, Marnell volunteered the idea that Diaz’s case should also be reconsidered, which it was on Wednesday.

Much like McGregor, Diaz’s team ironed out a new amended adjudicated agreement with Nevada officials prior to Wednesday’s hearing. Terms of the amended agreement included reducing Diaz’s fine to $15,000 and his community service requirement to 15 hours.

The largest reason why Diaz received a lesser punishment than McGregor was, as Director Bennett said, because, in addition to water bottles, which both parties threw, McGregor had launched a full Monster Energy can toward Diaz.

The amended agreement was completed late Tuesday, so Diaz had not yet signed it. Marnell stated that Diaz will have five days to sign and return the amended agreement. If he does not, then the original $50,000 fine, which he had already paid, and 50 hours of community service would remain in effect.

