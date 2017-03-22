Like Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz Could See His Bottle-Throwing Punishment Reduced

Conor McGregor had his disciplinary sanctions related to a UFC 202 bottle-throwing melee with Nate Diaz drastically reduced by the Nevada Athletic Commission on Wednesday. McGregor’s reduction likely means that Diaz will be afforded the same opportunity.

Following a brief re-hearing of McGregor’s case, the NAC voted unanimously to accept an adjudication agreement that saw the Irishman’s sanctions reduced to a $25,000 fine, 25 hours of community service, and reimbursing the Attorney General’s costs in his case. That represented a drastic reduction from the initial $75,000 fine and 50 hours of community service to produce a $75,000 anti-bullying campaign.

When Diaz went before the commission in December, he was issued a $50,000 fine and 50 hours of community service, double McGregor’s newly revised penalties. Though Diaz and his attorney signed off on the sanctions at that point, NAC Chairman Anthony Marnell volunteered on Wednesday the idea that Diaz’s case should also be reconsidered.

TRENDING > Dana White: Give President Trump a Chance

“I believe that it is appropriate to put in a motion for reconsideration on our next agenda for Nate Diaz. He did not contest his adjudication, but in trying to keep things fair and equal, I believe he needs the opportunity to have a re-hearing granted,” Marnell said to the rest of the commissioners.

“I think we should at least grant that fighter that opportunity, if he would choose to come back before us to keep this issue between these two fighter on a very even and equal playing field. I will probably be reaching out to him and putting that on a future agenda.”

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram