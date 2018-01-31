The MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters.

While UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor garners the majority of headlines in the mixed martial arts world, his lack of defending the belt keeps him from sitting atop the Lightweight MMA Top 10 Rankings. That distinction belongs to interim UFC titleholder Tony Ferguson, who has won 10 fights in a row and has a fight against another top contender scheduled.

That top contender, undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov, keeps McGregor from the No. 2 spot in the rankings, knocking him to third. Ferguson and Nurmagomedov are slated to headline UFC 223 in early April in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Taken into consideration are a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.

Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.

Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration.

Men’s Lightweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

Tony Ferguson Khabib Nurmagomedov Conor McGregor Eddie Alvarez Edson Barboza Justin Gaethje Dustin Poirier Kevin Lee Michael Chandler Al Iaquinta

