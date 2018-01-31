The MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters.

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is the current top-ranked 205-pounder in the Light Heavyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings. After having lost to Jon Jones late in 2017, but then having that bout nullified because of a Jones anti-doping violation, Cormier re-established himself as the UFC titleholder by taking out Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 220 in Boston.

Cormier is scheduled to make a trip up to heavyweight to challenge UFC champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in July of 2018.

Jones is currently ineligible for the rankings as he is on suspension while his case is adjudicated.

Taken into consideration are a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.

Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.

Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration.

Men’s Light Heavyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

Daniel Cormier Alexander Gustafsson Volkan Oezdemir Glover Teixeira Ryan Bader Jimi Manuwa Phil Davis Ovince Saint Preux Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Ilir Latifi

