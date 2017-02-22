Liam McGeary Gets Second Bellator 173 Opponent Change in 48 Hours

Liam McGeary must be getting dizzy from the blur of opponent changes shuffled before him over the past few days.

Originally slated to face Chris Fields in the Bellator 173 main event on Friday in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The promotion on Monday, announced that Fields had to withdraw from the fight and would be replaced by Serbian fighter Vladimir Filipovic.

The promotion on Wednesday confirmed, following an initial report by Severe MMA reporter Peter Carroll, that Filipovic had visa issues that left him unable to compete. McGeary will now face Brett McDermott.

McGeary (11-1) lost the first fight of his career and the Bellator light heavyweight championship in his most recent outing, a unanimous-decision loss to Phil Davis. He’s looking to Friday’s fight to get back on track, although he’s been shooting at a moving target in preparing for the fight.

Having lost two of his three most recent bouts, McDermott (5-3) isn’t the ideal opponent for McGeary to launch his comeback bid, but being based in England, McDermott should at least be able to make it to the cage without any visa hiccups.

The Bellator 173 main event shuffle comes just days after the promotion had to cancel its Bellator 172 main event between Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione on the day of the fight.

