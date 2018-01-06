LFA Signs 17-Year-Old Son of UFC and Pride Vet Chris Brennan

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 6, 2018
Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) officials have announced the signing of 17-year-old Lucas Brennan to the promotion’s first multi-fight amateur contract. Lucas is the son of UFC and Pride veteran Chris “The Westside Strangler” Brennan.

At such a young age, Lucas is already an accomplished grappler. A few of his accomplishments are 2013 Kids Jiu Jitsu World Champion, 2016 Battle of the Ages World Champion, 2016 IBJJF British National Champion and Absolute Champion, a brown belt in Jiu Jitsu, and he is currently ranked No. 1 in wrestling at 138 pounds in the state of Texas in the 5A division.

After competing in pankration fights, Lucas won in his first official amateur MMA fight in August, winning by submission. Lucas will compete exclusively for the LFA for his final 3 amateur fights before turning professional with the LFA.

               

