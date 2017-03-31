HOT OFF THE WIRE
King Mo Lawal def Rampage Jackson

featuredKing Mo Exacts Revenge on Rampage Jackson at Bellator 175

featuredTyron Woodley Thinks Georges St-Pierre Won’t Fight, Calls Out Michael Bisping

featuredConor McGregor Won’t Be Exiting UFC Anytime Soon

Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredJon Jones Clears Probation, Remains Unable to Return to UFC

LFA Keeps Rolling Through 2017 with May Doubleheader

March 31, 2017
No Comments

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) CEO Ed Soares announced recently that LFA will bring action-packed LFA events to Arizona and Minnesota in May. These will be the eleventh and twelfth LFA events after the strategic merger between leading developmental organizationsResurrection Fighting Alliance (RFA) and Legacy Fighting Championship (Legacy FC).

“I am excited to complete our first dozen LFA events with trips to Arizona and Minnesota in May,” stated Soares. “We will make our first trip to Arizona with LFA 11 in Phoenix on May 5th. Then two weeks later, we will return to Minnesota with our inaugural welterweight world title fight at LFA 12 in Prior Lake on May 19th.”

The main event of LFA 11 will feature an explosive middleweight battle between two of the most vaunted finishers in the division. The headliner will see dynamic Australian annihilator Matthew “Thunder From Down Under” Frincu clash with surging regional kingpin Daniel “DemiGod” Madrid. LFA 11 – Frincu vs. Madrid takes place Friday, May 5th at the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Tickets for LFA 11 – Frincu vs. Madrid will be available for purchase NOW at ComericaTheatre.com.

The main event of LFA 12 will crown the first-ever LFA welterweight world champion. Longtime RFA standout Ben “The Baker” Neumann will battle former Legacy FC welterweight champion Derrick “D-Rock” Krantz for the inaugural 170-pound title. LFA 12 – Neumann vs. Madrid takes place Friday, May 19th at the Mystic Lake Showroom in Prior Lake, Minnesota. The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Tickets for LFA 12 – Neumann vs. Madrid are available for purchase NOW at MysticLake.com.

In September, RFA and Legacy FC officials announced that they would be merging to form the premier developmental organization in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) starting in January 2017. RFA and Legacy FC have launched the careers of over 100 athletes that have reached the pinnacle of MMA by competing in the UFC.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre’s Coach Says They Want Conor McGregor

The entire fight cards for LFA 11 and LFA 12 and further information regarding these events will be announced soon. LFA 11 will be the promotion’s first event to take place in Arizona. It will also be the first time LFA has traveled to “The Grand Canyon State” before or after the merger. LFA 12 will be the promotion’s second visit to the “Land of 10,000 Lakes” (Minnesota). RFA and Legacy FC hosted nine combined events in the state of Minnesota. Six of those events took place under the RFA banner inside the Mystic Lake Showroom. The entire main cards of LFA 11 and LFA 12 will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Sergei Kharitonov KOs Chase Gormley

Bellator 175 Highlights: Brutal Knockouts and...

Apr 01, 2017No Comments19 Views

King Mo Lawal and Rampage Jackson went the distance at Bellator 175, but there were explosive knockouts and a lethal submission in the lead-up.

Ryan Bader vs King Mo Lawal

Ryan Bader Draws King Mo in...

King Mo Lawal will welcome Ryan Bader to Bellator

Apr 01, 2017
King Mo Lawal def Rampage Jackson

King Mo Exacts Revenge on R...

King Mo Lawal turned the tables on Quinton "Rampage"

Apr 01, 2017

Tony Ferguson to Conor McGr...

Tony Ferguson says Conor McGregor needs to vacate the

Mar 31, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA