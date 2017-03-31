LFA Keeps Rolling Through 2017 with May Doubleheader

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) CEO Ed Soares announced recently that LFA will bring action-packed LFA events to Arizona and Minnesota in May. These will be the eleventh and twelfth LFA events after the strategic merger between leading developmental organizationsResurrection Fighting Alliance (RFA) and Legacy Fighting Championship (Legacy FC).

“I am excited to complete our first dozen LFA events with trips to Arizona and Minnesota in May,” stated Soares. “We will make our first trip to Arizona with LFA 11 in Phoenix on May 5th. Then two weeks later, we will return to Minnesota with our inaugural welterweight world title fight at LFA 12 in Prior Lake on May 19th.”

The main event of LFA 11 will feature an explosive middleweight battle between two of the most vaunted finishers in the division. The headliner will see dynamic Australian annihilator Matthew “Thunder From Down Under” Frincu clash with surging regional kingpin Daniel “DemiGod” Madrid. LFA 11 – Frincu vs. Madrid takes place Friday, May 5th at the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Tickets for LFA 11 – Frincu vs. Madrid will be available for purchase NOW at ComericaTheatre.com.

The main event of LFA 12 will crown the first-ever LFA welterweight world champion. Longtime RFA standout Ben “The Baker” Neumann will battle former Legacy FC welterweight champion Derrick “D-Rock” Krantz for the inaugural 170-pound title. LFA 12 – Neumann vs. Madrid takes place Friday, May 19th at the Mystic Lake Showroom in Prior Lake, Minnesota. The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Tickets for LFA 12 – Neumann vs. Madrid are available for purchase NOW at MysticLake.com.

In September, RFA and Legacy FC officials announced that they would be merging to form the premier developmental organization in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) starting in January 2017. RFA and Legacy FC have launched the careers of over 100 athletes that have reached the pinnacle of MMA by competing in the UFC.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre’s Coach Says They Want Conor McGregor

The entire fight cards for LFA 11 and LFA 12 and further information regarding these events will be announced soon. LFA 11 will be the promotion’s first event to take place in Arizona. It will also be the first time LFA has traveled to “The Grand Canyon State” before or after the merger. LFA 12 will be the promotion’s second visit to the “Land of 10,000 Lakes” (Minnesota). RFA and Legacy FC hosted nine combined events in the state of Minnesota. Six of those events took place under the RFA banner inside the Mystic Lake Showroom. The entire main cards of LFA 11 and LFA 12 will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram