LFA Heads Home to Houston for LFA 7: Turcios vs. Mowles

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) CEO Ed Soares recently announced that LFA will make its first trip to its hometown of Houston in March. This will be the seventh LFA event after the strategic merger between leading developmental organizations Legacy Fighting Championship (Legacy FC) and Resurrection Fighting Alliance (RFA).

The main event of LFA 7 will feature a good old fashioned Texas showdown between undefeated hometown hero “Pretty” Ricky Turcios and BJJ black belt Levi Mowles. LFA 7 – Turcios vs. Mowles takes place Friday, March 24th at the Arena Theatre in Houston, Texas. The entire main card of LFA 7 – Turcios vs. Mowles will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

“I am excited to bring the LFA to Houston, the birthplace of Legacy FC,” stated Soares. “Ricky Turcios and Levi Mowles are exciting young bantamweight prospects that will give Texas fight fans a great main event at the Arena Theatre on March 24th.”

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Miffed Over UFC 210 Poster Slight

Tickets for LFA 7 – Turcios vs. Mowles range from $50.00 to $150.00 and are available for purchase at ArenaHouston.com. You can also support your favorite fighter by purchasing tickets at CombatTickets.com and selecting their name at checkout.

Turcios (8-0) will have a homecoming on two fronts. The 23-year-old Team Alpha Male standout returns to his hometown of Houston to headline LFA 7 after fighting as an amateur and professional for Legacy FC. “Pretty Ricky” was an amateur champion for Legacy FC before winning his professional debut for the organization in July 2013. Turcios is now one of the main training partners of UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and is widely regarded as one of the most promising bantamweight prospects in the sport.

Mowles (5-1) enters the main event of LFA 7 after enjoying a breakthrough year in 2016. The 21-year-old BJJ black belt won three fights, which included a win over six-time UFC vet Edwin Figueroa at Legacy FC 56 last June. He then took a fight at featherweight on short notice against three-time UFC vet and former Legacy FC featherweight champion Damon Jackson in the main event of Legacy FC 61. Despite coming up short on the judge’s scorecards, he rebounded quickly with a TKO win over former Legacy FC title challenger Jimmy Flick at Legacy FC 63 in December.

The co-main event of LFA 7 will feature a war between top flyweight prospects as Legacy FC title challenger Klayton “The Python” Mai (8-2) faces undefeated submission whiz Roberto “Little Fury” Sanchez (5-0).

Mai brings a wealth of experience into the LFA 7 co-headliner. He has won two bouts for Bellator and competed four times for Legacy FC. That includes a submission victory over current UFC fighter Matt Schnell at Legacy FC 32. Sanchez began his amateur career fighting for Legacy FC. He then turned pro in 2015 and won all five of his professional bouts under the Legacy FC banner. Four of those wins have come via submission. The most notable of the bunch came at Legacy FC 42 when he tapped current LFA star Trent Meaux with an armbar in the first round.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Takes On UFC: ‘This is What I’m Owed Now. Pay Me’

In September, Legacy FC and RFA officials announced that they would be merging to form the premier developmental organization in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) starting in January 2017. Legacy FC and RFA have launched the careers of over 100 athletes that have reached the pinnacle of MMA by competing in the UFC. Houston, Texas is the birthplace of Legacy FC.

The entire fight card for LFA 7 – Turcios vs. Mowles and further information regarding this event will be announced soon. LFA 7 will be the promotion’s third event to take place in “The Lone Star State” of Texas. The entire main card of LFA 7 will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Friday, March 24th.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram