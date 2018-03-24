LFA Fighter DQ’d for Doing a Front Flip Off KO’d Opponents Back (Video)

So this happened after we went off air from #LFA36 last night. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WNlrNA9Za1 — AXS TV Fights (@AXSTVFights) March 24, 2018

Just when you think you’ve seen it all… you haven’t.

Seriously, when was the last time you saw a fighter get disqualified for doing a front flip off of his unconscious opponent’s back?

That’s exactly what happened at Friday night’s LFA 36 in California.

Irvins Ayala appeared to be taking the fight to Drew Chatman in a dark match that occurred in the arena after LFA 36 went off the air on AXS TV (AXS TV later tweeted the finish). Ayala knocked Chatman to his back, but when he followed him down, looking to land some ground and pound on him, Ayala appeared to have landed on Chatman’s knee, essentially knocking himself out.

Chatman pushed Ayala off, got up, but didn’t walk away. He instead jumped with both feet onto a face-down Ayala’s back, and then did a front flip.

Though he would have been declared the winner via TKO stoppage, Chatman’s acrobatics cost him the victory, as he was disqualified.