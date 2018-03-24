HOT OFF THE WIRE
LFA 36 fighter dq'd for doing a front flip off his opponent's back

hot-sauce-featuredLFA Fighter DQ’d for Doing a Front Flip Off KO’d Opponents Back (Video)

Alexander Volkov UFC London Post-Fight Press Conference

hot-sauce-featuredAlexander Volkov Voices His Support for Fabricio Werdum After Knocking Him Out

Miesha Tate UFC 200 pre scrum

hot-sauce-featuredMiesha Tate, More than Seven-Months Pregnant, Fights Off Dog

UFC President Dana White UFC 3 Video Game Character

hot-sauce-featuredNow You Can Punch Dana White in the Face

LFA Fighter DQ’d for Doing a Front Flip Off KO’d Opponents Back (Video)

March 24, 2018
NoNo Comments

Just when you think you’ve seen it all… you haven’t. 

Seriously, when was the last time you saw a fighter get disqualified for doing a front flip off of his unconscious opponent’s back?

That’s exactly what happened at Friday night’s LFA 36 in California.

Irvins Ayala appeared to be taking the fight to Drew Chatman in a dark match that occurred in the arena after LFA 36 went off the air on AXS TV (AXS TV later tweeted the finish). Ayala knocked Chatman to his back, but when he followed him down, looking to land some ground and pound on him, Ayala appeared to have landed on Chatman’s knee, essentially knocking himself out.

TRENDING > LFA 36 Results & Highlights: Ricky Simon Defends the Belt with First-Round KO

Chatman pushed Ayala off, got up, but didn’t walk away. He instead jumped with both feet onto a face-down Ayala’s back, and then did a front flip. 

Though he would have been declared the winner via TKO stoppage, Chatman’s acrobatics cost him the victory, as he was disqualified.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA