LFA Champ Andrea ‘KGB’ Lee to Make Promotional Debut at UFC 216

LFA flyweight champion Andrea “KGB” Lee is set to make her promotional debut at UFC 216.

Lee confirmed that she would be facing Kalindra Faria at UFC 216 on Oct. 7, following an initial report by MMAFighting. UFC officials have you to make an announcement regarding the bout.

Lee (8-2) is effectively skipping The Ultimate Fighter 26, which is focused on the women’s flyweight division and crowning the UFC’s first champion on the women’s side. She will instead step immediately into the Octagon.

Lee has only been fighting professionally for the past three years, but quickly began competing at a high level under the Invicta FC and Legacy banners. Prior to becoming a professional mixed martial artist, Lee won titles in Golden Gloves boxing competitions and Muay Thai.

She’ll step into the Octagon opposite another UFC debutant.

Fighting out of Brazil, Faria (18-5-1) has a much lengthier MMA record than Lee, beginning her professional career in 2009. Though she stumbled against Jessica Aguilar and Karolina Kowalkiewicz, two of the best female fighters in the world, Faria has won three consecutive fights heading into her Octagon debut.

UFC 216 is headlined by Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee for the interim UFC lightweight title. Demetrious Johnson puts his flyweight title on the line against Ray Borg, looking to notch the eleventh defense of the belt to take sole possession of the UFC record for most title defenses.

