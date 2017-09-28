               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum separated at UFC 216 luncheon

featuredTony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum Have to be Separated at UFC 216 Luncheon (Video)

UFC 202 McGregor vs Diaz

featuredCoach Wants Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 for St. Paddy’s Day

UFC and Apple Logos

featuredApple, Amazon and New Streaming Services Could Play a Major Part in UFC Television Rights Deal

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather weigh-in

featuredMayweather vs. McGregor Expected to Fall Short of Pay-Per-View Record

LFA Champ Andrea ‘KGB’ Lee to Make Promotional Debut at UFC 216

September 28, 2017
NoNo Comments

LFA flyweight champion Andrea “KGB” Lee is set to make her promotional debut at UFC 216.

Lee confirmed that she would be facing Kalindra Faria at UFC 216 on Oct. 7, following an initial report by MMAFighting. UFC officials have you to make an announcement regarding the bout.

Lee (8-2) is effectively skipping The Ultimate Fighter 26, which is focused on the women’s flyweight division and crowning the UFC’s first champion on the women’s side. She will instead step immediately into the Octagon.

Lee has only been fighting professionally for the past three years, but quickly began competing at a high level under the Invicta FC and Legacy banners. Prior to becoming a professional mixed martial artist, Lee won titles in Golden Gloves boxing competitions and Muay Thai.

She’ll step into the Octagon opposite another UFC debutant.

Fighting out of Brazil, Faria (18-5-1) has a much lengthier MMA record than Lee, beginning her professional career in 2009. Though she stumbled against Jessica Aguilar and Karolina Kowalkiewicz, two of the best female fighters in the world, Faria has won three consecutive fights heading into her Octagon debut.

TRENDING > Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Eye Scrapped from UFC 216

UFC 216 is headlined by Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee for the interim UFC lightweight title. Demetrious Johnson puts his flyweight title on the line against Ray Borg, looking to notch the eleventh defense of the belt to take sole possession of the UFC record for most title defenses.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA