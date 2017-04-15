HOT OFF THE WIRE
LFA 9 Results & Highlights: Sabina Mazo Head-Kick Knockout Rocks the Card

April 15, 2017
(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Colombian flyweight contender Sabina Mazo (3-0) stamped an exclamation point on her Legacy Fighting Alliance debut on Friday, knocking opponent Jamie Thorton (4-3) out cold with a head kick in the first round on AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 9.

Said Mazo after the fight, “This is just the beginning of this journey. I will keep training to get better!”

LFA 9: Dennis vs. Marques Results

  • Myron Dennis (14-6, 204) out-fought Danilo Marques (7-2) to win by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28).
  • Don’Tale Mayes (3-1) defeated Demoreo Dennis (6-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).
  • Sabina Mazo (3-0) kocked out Jamie Thorton (4-3) with a head kick at 4:50 in round one.
  • Kyle Driscoll (4-3) scored a unanimous decision over Jose Martinez (5-2) (29-28, 29-28, 29-27).
  • Travis Quintero (6-0) defeated Nathan Trepagnier (2-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).
  • Eddie Brown (2-1) defeated Malcolm Hill (1-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
  • J.R. Coughran (4-0) outlasted Daniel Carey (3-1) to win by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28).

(Photo courtesy of Mike Jackson/LFA)

