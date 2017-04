LFA 9 Fight Highlight: Sabina Mazo Early KO of the Year Contender

Flyweight contender Sabina Mazo (3-0) landed a brutal head kick against Jamie Thorton to knock her out cold at Legacy Fighting Alliance 9 on Friday night. The finish has got to be an instant early contender for Knockout of the Year.

