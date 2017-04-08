LFA 8 Results & Highlights: CJ Hamilton Flies High in Main Event

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Legacy Fighting Alliance 8 highlights include welterweight contender Jeremie Holloway’s (9-2) TKO victory over Dave Vitkay (18-13-1) in the co-main event; a back-and-forth battle between Joe Elmore (12-9) and Ryan Jett (3-2), which ended with a third round kneebar by Elmore; and headliner C.J. Hamilton’s (11-4) decision victory over Jesse Bazzi (6-2) to cap off the evening.

LFA 8: Hamilton vs. Bazzi Results

C.J. Hamilton (11-4) defeated Jesse Bazzi (6-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Jeremie Holloway (9-2) landed a series of blows to defeated Dave Vitkay (18-13-1) via TKO at 2:55 in round two.

Jared Scoggins (6-1) scored a unanimous decision victory over Juan Puerta (11-6) (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Keith Richardson (17-8) outlasted Jon Quiroz (7-3) to win by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

Joe Elmore (12-9) submits Ryan Jett (3-2) with a kneebar at 3:05 in round three.

John Sweeny (1-0) caught Jon Sparks (4-3) in a rear-naked choke at 2:45 in round one.

Alexa Connors (4-1) defeated Calie Cutler (5-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

(Photo courtesy of LFA)

