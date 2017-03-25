LFA 7 Results & Highlights: Head Kick from Hell

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Friday’s Legacy Fighting Alliance 7 in Houston, including a stunning submission in the main event and a head kick from hell.

TRENDING > Watch Daniel Cormier Take Out Rumble Johnson (UFC 210 Free Fight)

LFA 7: Sanchez vs. Mai Results

Roberto Sanchez (6-0) defeated Klayton Mai (8-3) via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:08 in round two.

Domingo Pilarte (7-1) defeated Adrian Yanez (5-2) via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

Gilbert Urbina (5-0) defeated Noel Ligon (5-1) via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:01 in round one.

Nikolay Veretennikov (4-2) defeated Clovis Hancock (2-2) via KO (head kick) at 2:21 in round three.

Jason Langellliera (5-1) defeated Joshua Davila (7-8) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Itzel Esquivel (2-0) defeated Brandi Narvaez (0-1) via submission (armbar) at 4:35 in round one.

Dulani Perry (3-0) defeated Leomana Martinez (1-1) via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28).

(Photo courtesy of Rich Burmaster and LFA)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram