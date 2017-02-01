LFA 6 Brings Top Prospects to San Antonio

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) CEO Ed Soares announced on Wednesday that the LFA will make its second visit to Texas in March. This will be the sixth LFA event after the strategic merger between leading developmental organizations Resurrection Fighting Alliance (RFA) and Legacy Fighting Championship (Legacy FC).

The main event of LFA 6 will feature a heated local rivalry between two of the most accomplished featherweights living in The Lone Star State. Jiu-Jitsu ace Rivaldo Junior will tangle with crosstown rival Ray “The Judge” Rodriguez in a showdown that is bringing a whole new meaning to the Battle of the Alamo. Also on the main card, local standouts Larry Crowe and Katherine Roy face highly-touted prospects Eryk Anders and Mackenzie Dern. LFA 6 – Junior vs. Rodriguez takes place Friday, March 10th at the Cowboys Dancehall in San Antonio, Texas. The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

“I can’t wait to bring the LFA to San Antonio in March,” stated Soares. “The city has hosted fantastic RFA and Legacy FC events and the LFA will continue that tradition starting with LFA 6 – Junior vs. Rodriguez.”

Tickets for LFA 6 – Junior vs. Rodriguez are available for purchase NOW at Cowboys.ApexTicketing.com. You can also support your favorite fighter by purchasing your tickets through CombatTickets.com.

Junior (15-6-2) is a widely respected jiu-jitsu black belt from Manaus, Brazil. The northern Brazilian now trains alongside 4th degree jiu-jitsu black belt Rodrigo Pinheiro and UFC vet Pete Spratt in San Antonio. This is where Junior made his long-awaited international MMA debut last summer in the co-main event of RFA 41. Prior to that contest, Junior competed for the prestigious Brazilian promotions Jungle Fight and Shooto Brasil. At one point, he had a fight scheduled with Raoni Barcelos, who is now the final RFA featherweight champion and a current top title contender in the LFA. Junior hopes to finally challenge his fellow countryman with a dominant win at LFA 6.

Rodriguez (11-4) is a proud San Antonian that is arguably the most accomplished featherweight to come from Alamo City. Over the past two years, he has defeated six consecutive opponents, but ironically the man known as “The Judge” only let those six fights go to the judge’s scorecards once during that streak. Rodriguez now has his sights set on winning gold on a global stage. In order to jump into the title picture in a stacked LFA featherweight division, the talented Texan is looking to make an example of his crosstown rival in the biggest MMA show to hit San Antonio this year. Judgement Day for “The Judge” comes Friday, March 10th at the always rowdy Cowboys Dancehall.

The co-main event of LFA 6 will feature the return of two-time Legacy FC middleweight title challenger Larry “Tae Kwon” Crowe (9-6). The Houston native is one of the longest tenured fighters in Legacy FC history. Crowe made his debut for Legacy FC in his second professional fight back in July 2010. That bout happened to occur at the third-ever Legacy FC event. In many regards, Crowe and Legacy FC grew up together. Crowe grew into one of the promotion’s most revered fighters, while Legacy FC grew into one of the top two developmental organizations in the world. Now the proud Texan will add his name to another piece of history as he makes his LFA debut on the sixth-ever LFA event after the merger of Legacy FC and RFA.

The other half of the LFA 6 co-headliner will feature San Antonio native and top middleweight prospect Eryk “Frankenstein” Anders (6-0). Before MMA, Anders gained national notoriety on the gridiron by playing football at NCAA Division I powerhouse University of Alabama. The standout linebacker is widely known by the Crimson Tide faithful as the man who sealed their 2009 National Championship with a win-sealing sack late in the fourth quarter. In fact, three of Anders’ teammates on that championship team will be playing in Super Bowl 51. While Julio Jones, Courtney Upshaw, and Dont’a Hightower look to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy this weekend, Anders will look to lift his own arms in victory on March 10th.

The main card of LFA 6 will also feature the highly-anticipated LFA debut of Mackenzie Dern (2-0). Dern is the daughter of legendary jiu-jitsu and judo black belt Wellington “Megaton” Dias and the most accomplished female jiu-jitsu practitioner competing in MMA. The multiple-time jiu-jitsu world champion has won a world title at every rank (blue belt through black belt) and in 2015 added an ADCC Submission Wrestling World title to her trophy case. Now the woman who former UFC champion Benson Henderson famously stated “will be bigger than Ronda Rousey” is looking to claim her third MMA victory after going 2-0 for Legacy FC in 2016.

Katherine Roy (1-0) will be the woman looking to make an immediate statement by taking out the most talked about prospect in all of women’s MMA. The U.S. Army SGT veteran and 2015 Golden Gloves champion comes into this fight fresh off a successful professional MMA debut last summer in the Philippines. Roy defeated the more experienced Singaporean fighter May Ooi via Unanimous Decision, but that victory took place on the other side of the planet, while many of her teammates were competing at RFA 41 in San Antonio. Roy will now look to celebrate alongside her teammates with a signature win in her hometown at LFA 6.

In September, RFA and Legacy FC officials announced that they would be merging to form the premier developmental organization in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) starting in January 2017. RFA and Legacy FC have launched the careers of over 100 athletes that have reached the pinnacle of MMA by competing in the UFC. San Antonio is one of two cities that have hosted individual RFA and Legacy FC events that were televised live and worldwide.

The entire fight card for LFA 6 – Junior vs. Rodriguez and further information regarding this event will be announced soon. LFA 6 will be the promotion’s second event to take place in “The Lone Star State” of Texas. The entire main card of LFA 6 will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Friday, March 10th.

