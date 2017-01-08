LFA 5: Townsend vs. Edwards Lands in Colorado

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) CEO Ed Soares announced on Friday that the fifth LFA event is headed to Colorado in February. This will be the fifth LFA event after the strategic merger between leading developmental organizations Resurrection Fighting Alliance (RFA) and Legacy Fighting Championship (Legacy FC).

The main event of LFA 5 will feature an absolute barn-burner between two of the most revered lightweights in RFA and Legacy FC history.The hometown destroyer Marcus “Bad Intentions” Edwards will battle the scintillating Tennessean Adam “Prime Time” Townsend in a high-stakes lightweight showdown that has already been circled as an early favorite for “Fight of the Year.” LFA 5 – Edwards vs. Townsend takes place Friday, February 24th at the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The entire main card of LFA 5 – Edwards vs. Townsend will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

“I’m excited to bring the LFA to Colorado in February”, stated Soares. “RFA hosted eight events in the state of Colorado and seven of them took place in Broomfield. LFA will continue to build on that success starting with LFA 5 – Edwards vs. Townsend on Friday, February 24th. 1STBANK Center has been a fantastic venue with the RFA and we look forward to continuing that fan experience with LFA events moving forward.”

Tickets for LFA 5 – Edwards vs. Townsend are available for purchase NOW at AltitudeTickets.com.

Edwards (12-4) is one of only a handful of people walking the planet that has wins for both RFA and Legacy FC on their record. The flamboyant 27-year-old Denverite has quickly built a career noted for fighting anyone, anywhere, and on zero notice. Edwards’ fearless nature and robust fortitude has solidified his place in Colorado combat lore, while also endearing him to the masses. This is because Edwards has fought on AXS TV five times, which is nearly a third of his pro career. Most notably, “Bad Intentions” got his hand raised in the RFA 26 co-headliner and then again this past October when he won a short-notice fight at Legacy FC 60 via TKO in just 12 seconds. Edwards now looks to put a stamp on his impressive career by picking up the biggest win of his career in the LFA 5 headliner.

“It’s an honor to be headlining one of the first LFA events in my backyard,” Edwards exclaimed. “I have fought for both RFA and Legacy FC and had great experiences working with the people behind the scenes for both promotions. They are an awesome, fun group of people, and the merger now has them all under one roof. I got also excited when I heard I was fighting Adam Townsend. This guarantees an exciting, hard-hitting, fan-friendly fight.”

Townsend (16-4) is one of the most beloved figures to hail from the Appalachian Mountains of eastern Tennessee. The man known simply as “Prime Time” has more than lived up to his namesake during his tenure in the RFA. He won his promotional debut for the RFA as part of Team RFA at the historic RFA vs. Legacy event in May 2015. The 28-year-old followed up that success with co-headlining and headlining duties for the RFA to round out 2015. Last year, Townsend won a homecoming fight in Tennessee and then took his talents abroad to China, where he defeated five-time UFC vet Junior Assunção via TKO in just 49 seconds. Now Townsend returns to America, to the promotion, and to the television network that he considers home.

“Coming to the LFA was an easy decision,” stated Townsend. “I got to meet everyone from RFA and Legacy when I fought for RFA on the RFA vs. Legacy card. They were all great. Now it’s like one big family with the LFA. I really like this Marcus Edwards matchup too. I like that he’s aggressive and comes to fight, but he’s never fought someone that’s gonna put pressure on him they way I will on February 24th.”

In September, RFA and Legacy FC officials announced that they would be merging to form the premier developmental organization in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) starting in January 2017. RFA and Legacy FC have launched the careers of over 100 athletes that have reached the pinnacle of MMA by competing in the UFC. RFA has hosted eight events in the state of Colorado that were televised live and worldwide.

The entire fight card for LFA 5 – Edwards vs. Townsend and further information regarding this event will be announced soon. LFA 5 will be the promotion’s first event to take place in “The Centennial State” of Colorado. The entire main card of LFA 5 will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Friday, February 24th.

