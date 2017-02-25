LFA 5 Results: Adam Townsend Takes Out Marcus Edwards, Asks for UFC Call-Up

Legacy Fighting Alliance landed at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo. on Friday, the promotion’s first trip to the state since the merger between RFA and Legacy FC at the beginning of the year.

In the main event, Adam Townsend stopped Marcus Edwards, making his case for a UFC call-up.

Edwards looked like he might end the fight early, unleashing a wild fury of punches, knees, and kicks, but he couldn’t push the button. Townsend eventually shifted gears and put Edwards on the mat, where he dominated several scrambles and closed the round in top position in side mount, dropping down punches.

Townsend took Edwards to the canvas early in the second frame, where he kept it for the entire round. He never really threatened with much of a finish, but wore Edwards down with a constant ground and pound attack.

Edwards tried to unload on Townsend to open the final frame, but the gas tank was low. And just like he did in round two, Townsend took Edward down and dominated him for the remainder of the fight. Unlike round two, Townsend was persistent enough with his attack that the referee called a halt to the fight with just seven seconds left.

After the fight, Townsend shouted out his phone number for UFC matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, imploring them to give him a call.

In the night’s co-main event, two of the LFA’s top featherweights went toe to toe for three rounds. Cory Sandhagen negated much of Jamall Emmers’ wrestling early. As the fight wore on, however, Emmers stayed busier, frequently backing up Sandhagen.

The fight was close going into the final minutes of the fight, but Emmers scored a takedown in the final minute and a half and dominated the remainder of the time, handing Sandhagen his first defeat before declaring, “Dana White, I’m ready!”

Local favorite Kris Hocum showed a lot of heart in his fight with Matt Frincu, but try as he might, he couldn’t overcome the Aussie’s superior striking. Frincu cut Hocum over his right eye early in the fight and never let up. He shucked off several takedown attempts, keeping the fight in his striking realm to capture a unanimous decision.

“Sean Shelby look at this guy. I’m up here are elevation doing this on three weeks notice,” Frincu said after the fight, trying to get a shot in the UFC.

Le’Ville Simpson and Matt Johnson fought a bloody three-round war. Simpson survived a near knockout in the opening frame, but Johnson outlasted him, staying busier throughout the fight and taking a unanimous nod from the judges.

Brandon Royval showed some excellent ground skills, putting Rakan Adwan in several bad positions before landing the armbar finish less than two minutes into the opening frame of their fight early on the main card.

LFA 5: Edwards vs. Townsend Results

Main Card:

Adam Townsend def. Marcus Edwards by TKO (strikes) at 4:53, R3

Jamall Emmers def. Cory Sandhagen by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Matthew Frincu def. Kris Hocum by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Matt Johnson def. Le’Ville Simpson by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Brandon Royval (4-2) vs. Rakan Adwan (3-1) by Submission (armbar) at 1:54, R1

Slobodan Maksimovic def. Eric Grant by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Arut Pogosjan def. Nicholi Navarro by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-27)

Preliminary Card:

Enrique Gonzalez def. Maurice Salazar by KO at 4:55, R1

Cody Yohn def. Josh Watson by Submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:39, R1

John DeCrescenzo def. Oscar Herrera by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)*

*amateur bout

