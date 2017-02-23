LFA 5: Edwards vs. Townsend Full Fight Card Finalized

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) CEO Ed Soares announced last month that LFA will make its first trip to Colorado in February. That event takes place on Friday and will be the fifth LFA event after the strategic merger between leading developmental organizations Resurrection Fighting Alliance (RFA) and Legacy Fighting Championship (Legacy FC).

The main event of LFA 5 will feature a lightweight war between hometown destroyer Marcus “Bad Intentions” Edwards and scintillating Tennessean Adam “Prime Time” Townsend in a high-stakes showdown that has already been circled by many as an early favorite for “Fight of the Year”. LFA 5 – Edwards vs. Townsend takes place this Friday, February 24th at the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

The main card of LFA 5 on Friday was set to feature the promotional debut of Colorado’s top middleweight prospect Ian “The Hurricane” Heinisch (7-0), who recently signed a multi-fight deal with the LFA. However, the two-time Colorado state wrestling champion from Ponderosa High School will have his LFA debut postponed due to an injury he sustained as he was completing his training camp. The Coloradan issued a statement to his fans.

“This is just a minor setback,” stated Heinisch. “Things in my life have been way worse. I am going to come back from this and be better than ever. Stay tuned!”

Heinisch was set to face Brazilian powerhouse Lucas Rota (12-6). The RFA vet Rota will also have his LFA debut rescheduled to a later date. The current updated LFA 5 fight card is listed below. It will feature a main card with seven fights that will all be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV this Friday night.

Main Card (Televised on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT):

Main Event | Lightweight Bout (155 lbs)

– Marcus “Bad Intentions” Edwards (12-4) vs. Adam “Prime Time” Townsend (16-4)

Co-Main Event | Featherweight Bout (145 lbs)

– Cory Sandhagen (5-0) vs. Jamall Emmers (10-3)

Welterweight Bout (170 lbs)

– Kris Hocum (9-5) vs. Matthew Frincu (9-2)

Lightweight Bout (155 lbs)

– Le’Ville Simpson (6-2) vs. Matt Johnson (3-0)

Flyweight Bout (125 lbs)

– Brandon Royval (4-2) vs. Rakan Adwan (3-1)

Lightweight Bout (155 lbs)

– Slobodan Maksimovic (11-5-1) vs. Eric Grant (2-2)

Lightweight Bout (155 lbs)

– Arut Pogosjan (2-1) vs. Nicholi Navarro (4-2)

Preliminary Card:

Lightweight Bout (155 lbs)

– Maurice Salazar (1-0) vs. Enrique Gonzalez (3-0)

Welterweight Bout (170 lbs)

– Cody Yohn (2-1) vs. Josh Watson (2-2)

Flyweight Bout (125 lbs)

– John DeCresenzo (3-1) vs. Oscar Herrera (2-0)

