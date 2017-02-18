HOT OFF THE WIRE
LFA 4 Results & Highlights: Kevin Aguilar and Andrea Lee Take Titles in Stunning Fashion

February 18, 2017
1 Comment

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

In a thrilling, back-and-forth main event on AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 4 on Friday, Kevin Aguilar (12-1) landed a powerful right hand to knock Damon Jackson (11-2-1) out cold to claim the inaugural featherweight title. In the co-main event, Andrea Lee (6-2) dominated Heather Bassett (4-3) before catching her in an armbar in the third round and winning LFA’s first women’s flyweight belt.

LFA 4 Official Results:

  • Main Event: Kevin Aguilar (12-1) defeated Damon Jackson (11-2-1) via KO (punches) at 4:05 in round four
  • Co-Main Event: Andrea Lee (6-2) defeated Heather Bassett (4-3) via submission (arm bar) at 3:40 in round three
  • Derrick Krantz (19-9) defeated Hayward Charles (14-9) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Bryan Billiot (4-0) defeated David Bosnick (7-5) by submission (heel hook) at 0:57 in round two
  • Chauncey Foxworth (6-2) defeated Nick Jackson (4-4) via unanimous decision  (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Brandon Shavers (3-0) defeated Mike Murphy (1-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

(Photo courtesy of Rich Burmast and LFA)

