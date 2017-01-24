LFA 4 Gets New Championship Main Event

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) CEO Ed Soares announced on Monday that LFA 4 on February 17th will have a new main event. This will be the fourth LFA event after the strategic merger between leading developmental organizations Legacy Fighting Championship (Legacy FC) and Resurrection Fighting Alliance (RFA).

In the main event, Legacy FC featherweight champion Kevin “The Angel of Death” Aguilar will now face longtime rival and three-time UFC vet Damon “The Leech” Jackson for the inaugural LFA featherweight world title. The change came after RFA featherweight champion Raoni Barcelos was forced to withdraw from the bout due to injury. LFA 4 – Aguilar vs. Jackson takes place Friday, February 17th at the Horseshoe Casino & Hotel in Bossier City, Louisiana. The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

“I am excited about the new main event at LFA 4,” stated Soares. “Raoni Barcelos was injured in training, so Damon Jackson will now be fighting Kevin Aguilar on February 17th. Aguilar and Jackson have been looking to fight each other for a long time and now they get to do it for the inaugural LFA featherweight title.”

Tickets for LFA 4 – Aguilar vs. Jackson are available for purchase NOW on CombatTickets.com.

Aguilar (11-1) returns to the city where he made his pro debut in 2010. “The Angel of Death” has fought in northern Louisiana seven times, which includes his most important fight to date. That fight came last summer at Legacy FC 57, when Aguilar left his home away from home with Legacy FC gold wrapped around his waist. The 28-year-old Longview MMA / Team 515 standout is now ready to stake his claim as the top overall featherweight prospect in the world by winning the inaugural LFA featherweight title, while also handling some unfinished business with a longtime rival in the process.

“Barcelos had to pull out and I’m fine with that, because now I get to handle some unfinished business with Damon Jackson,” Aguilar proclaimed. “He was talking trash and running his mouth when I hurt my back in October. He was mad, because he ended up struggling and looking bad against a 135-pounder (Levi Mowles) that fought him on short notice. They call him “The Leech”, because he sucks. He’s a one-dimensional wrestler. I’m gonna show him what a real mixed martial artist is when I put the boots to him and stomp him out for the LFA featherweight title!”

Jackson (11-1-1) comes into this fight fresh off of his flawless performance in the co-main event of LFA 1. The Fortis MMA standout and NAIA All-American utilized his elite wrestling skills to dominate the dangerous Charles Cheeks III en route to a second round Rear Naked Choke victory at the inaugural LFA event. That win, coming after his Unanimous Decision victory over Levi Mowles at Legacy FC 61 in October, has the three-time UFC vet in top form heading into a grudge match years in the making. Only this time, the stakes are even higher with the inaugural LFA featherweight title on the line.

“When I got the call that Kevin’s opponent dropped out and I would be a late replacement to fight for the inaugural LFA title I couldn’t believe it,” stated Jackson. “I wouldn’t say that Kevin and I have a lot of bad blood, but this match-up has been made a few times and has fallen through for various reasons, so it is time for this fight to happen. LFA is the place to be right now for all the young athletes trying to build their names. It is an honor to have fought on LFA 1 and to be fighting for the first-ever LFA featherweight title. I couldn’t be more ready for this fight and I am proud to be a part of this promotion.”

In September, Legacy FC and RFA officials announced that they would be merging to form the premier developmental organization in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) starting in January 2017. Legacy FC and RFA have launched the careers of over 100 athletes that have reached the pinnacle of MMA by competing in the UFC. Legacy FC has hosted seven combined events in the state of Louisiana that were televised live and worldwide.

The entire fight card for LFA 4 – Aguilar vs. Barcelos and further information regarding this event will be announced soon. LFA 4 will be the promotion’s second event to take place in the “The Pelican State” of Louisiana. The entire main card of LFA 4 will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Friday, February 17th.

