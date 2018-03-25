LFA 38 Features Heavyweight Title Fight in Minnesota

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) CEO Ed Soares announced that LFA will return to Minnesota in April with a heavyweight title fight headlining LFA 38. The event will take place at The Armory, which is a historic venue in downtown Minneapolis.



The main event of LFA 38 will feature the return of LFA heavyweight champion Jeff “Lights Out” Hughes when he defends his title against LFA #1 heavyweight contender Maurice “The Pirate” Greene. LFA 38 – Hughes vs. Greene takes place Friday, April 27th at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.



“I am excited to bring the LFA heavyweight world championship to downtown Minneapolis at LFA 38”, stated Soares. “LFA has a long and exciting history in the state of Minnesota dating back to the days of RFA and Legacy FC. We look forward to bringing an event to a historic venue in the state’s largest city. Jeff Hughes will defend his heavyweight title against Maurice Greene at The Armory on Friday, April 27th.”



Tickets for LFA 38 – Hughes vs. Greene are available for purchase NOW at CageTix.com.



Hughes (8-1) is widely considered the top heavyweight prospect in the world. He solidified this claim by taking the LFA heavyweight title from Richard Odoms via Unanimous Decision at LFA 26 in November. The proud Ohio native also happens to train alongside the top heavyweight fighter in the world. That would be none other than UFC heavyweight champion and fellow Ohio native Stipe Miocic. The two heavyweight champions, Hughes and Miocic, were featured training together in Episode 1 of the UFC 220 Embedded: Vlog Series. Hughes played a pivotal role in helping Miocic defeat Francis Ngannou, which broke the record for most consecutive title defenses for the UFC heavyweight championship. Now Miocic looks to return the favor by helping Hughes set the record for most title defenses for the LFA heavyweight championship when he faces Greene at LFA 38.



Greene (5-1) is a a towering heavyweight, measuring 6’7″ and weighing 265-pounds. His formidable size, fearsome fighting style, and affable personality have helped make the man known as “Moe The Pirate” a fan favorite in both MMA and professional kickboxing, where he made a name for himself competing in GLORY. Greene’s most memorable moment in GLORY came at GLORY 21 when he flattened Ashley Epps with a left hook in the first round. Greene later showcased his devastating striking skills in MMA at Legacy FC 60 when he knocked out Zach Thumb with a knee in just 25 seconds. Lately, Greene has been grabbing headlines with his impressive grappling skills as he has won his last two MMA bouts via first round submission. That includes a Triangle Choke submission victory over the previously undefeated Bellator vet Jermaine McDermott last summer at LFA 19.



The co-main event of LFA 38 will feature the return of one of Bevon Lewis (4-0). The Jackson Wink MMA product burst on to the MMA scene last year with an impressive LFA debut win over three-time NCAA Division I All-American wrestler Sonny Yohn at LFA 10. Lewis showed poise, adaptability, and a dynamic skill set against the decorated wrestler that drew comparisons to the fighting abilities of his teammate Jon Jones.

Lewis returned on the eighth episode of Dana White’s Contender Series last summer with another breakthrough performance. This time he stopped undefeated TUF 23 alum Elias Urbina via TKO in the second round. This drew the praise of the UFC President himself as Dana White gave him rave reviews and said, “Bevon Lewis is now 4-0. He is a young guy, he’s 26-years-old, and I think he has a ton of talent. Both the matchmakers think this guy is special and can be something. What we’re gonna do is we’re gonna take this kid and put him in our developmental league. We have a place where we develop young up-and-coming fighters and we’re gonna put him there. So we’re gonna bring him in. He’s not getting a contract here, we’re gonna put him in this developmental league. We love this kid.”



In the immortal words of pro wrestling icon Ric Flair, “To be the man, you gotta beat the man” and that is exactly what Collin “Young Huck” Huckbody (3-1) will be looking to do at LFA 38. He is the man tabbed to face Lewis in the co-main event. The 23-year-old Minnesotan will look to utilize his home crowd advantage and considerable wrestling chops to derail the wave amount of momentum and attention that Lewis is currently receiving and enjoying. If successful on April 27th, Huckbody will be the man everyone is talking about next.

Currently Announced LFA 38 Main Card

(Televised on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT):