LFA 36 Results & Highlights: Ricky Simon Defends the Belt with First-Round KO

&amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;gt;﻿&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Legacy Fighting Alliance bantamweight champion Ricky Simon (12-1) made quick work of challenger Vinicius Zani (11-5), knocking him out only 59 seconds into round one. Simon’s title defense capped off an exciting night of action on AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 36, which featured finishes in all seven televised fights.

The victory over Zani could be Simon’s last under the LFA banner. After improving his record to 12-1, Simon is likely to get a call soon from the UFC, although, as he told MMAWeekly.com prior to the fight, he’s not sweating the call-up.

“I feel like I’ve already shown that I am able to compete at the highest level by defeating UFC and Bellator vets, so I’m done playing that guessing game of what I need to do,” Simon said earlier in the week. “I’m going to keep doing what works, and that is beating people up.”

TRENDING > Rampage Jackson Thanks Manager, Surprises Him with Expensive Car (Video)

The Legacy Fighting Alliance takes a bit of a breather before returning with LFA 37: Bice vs. Perez, which features a championship doubleheader with the flyweight title on the line in both the men’s and women’s 125-pound divisions. LFA 37 is scheduled for April 20 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

LFA 36: Simon vs. Zani Results

Main Event – Bantamweight Title Fight – Ricky Simon (12-1) knocked out Vinicius Zani (11-5) at 0:59 in round one.

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Jamall Emmers (13-3) defeated Guillherme Faria (15-7) via TKO (strikes) at 1:18 in round three.

Welterweight Fight – Christian Aguilera (11-4) knocked out Ricardo Seixas (7-1) at 1:47 in round two.

Bantamweight Fight – Andre Ewell (12-4) knocked out Trent Meaux (6-4-1) at 1:41 in round one.

Light Heavyweight Fight – Herdem Alacabek (4-0) took out Jonathan Noriega (3-1, 1 NC) via TKO (referee stoppage due to strikes) at 2:19 in round one.

Featherweight Fight – Tommy Aaron (6-3) submitted Troy Guerrero (4-1) with a rear naked choke at 4:15 in round one.

Middleweight Fight – Taylor Johnson (3-0) defeated Corey Turner (1-2) with a TKO (referee stoppage due to strikes) at 0:36 in round one.

(Photo courtesy of Amy Kaplan, LFA Fighting)