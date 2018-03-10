HOT OFF THE WIRE
Luke Rockhold vs Michael Bisping UFC 199 weigh

featuredLuke Rockhold: ‘I Could Beat Michael Bisping’s Ass If I Modeled 365 Days a Year’

Tyron Woodley comments on Floyd Mayweather fighting Conor McGregor in MMA

featuredTyron Woodley Says He is Training Floyd Mayweather for Possible UFC Debut

Amanda Nunes UFC 215 Pre-Fight

featuredAmanda Nunes Headlines UFC 224, but Not Against Cris Cyborg

Chuck Liddell - UFC 54

featuredRandy Couture Says Chuck Liddell Looks Good Ahead of Potential Comeback

LFA 35 Results & Highlights: Nick Newell Returns with a Vengeance

March 10, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

After two years off from mixed martial arts, Nick Newell (14-1) didn’t waste any time submitting Sonny Luque (10-7) with a neck crank 2:10 into the first round of the main event on AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 35 on Friday night in Houston, Texas.

Even before the fight, Newell was proclaiming himself ready for a run at the big show. After Friday night’s first-round finish, it is going to be more and more difficult for the UFC to deny him.

Earlier in the night, Adrian Yanez (7-2) also scored an highlight-reel finish, knocking out Natan Trepagnier (4-4, 1 NC) with seconds left in the first round.

TRENDING > Rampage Jackson Thanks Manager, Surprises Him with Expensive Car (Video)

The Legacy Fighting Alliance returns to Southern California on March 23 for LFA 36: Simon vs. Zani in Cabazon, Calif., at the Morongo Casino Outdoor Pavilion and will air live on AXS TV. 

LFA 36: Simon vs. Zani is scheduled to be headlined by a LFA Bantamweight championship bout as titleholder Ricky Simon (11-1) faces Vinicius Zani (11-4) in the first defense of his belt since winning the vacant title in December.

LFA 35: Newell vs. Luque Results

  • Main Event – Catchweight Fight (163 Pounds) – Nick Newell (14-1) submitted Sonny Luque (10-7) with a neck crank at 2:10 in round one.
  • Co-Main Event – Heavyweight Fight – Vernon Lewis (5-3) defeated Jared Vanderaa (6-3) in a back-and-forth battle by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
  • Welterweight Fight – Jason Langellier (7-1) quickly submitted Thomas Webb (13-5) with a d’arce choke 1:10 in round one.
  • Featherweight Fight – Charles Cheeks III (13-6) defeated  Rivaldo Junior (15-8-2) by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).
  • Bantamweight Fight – Adrian Yanez (7-2) knocked out Nathan Trepagnier (4-4, 1 NC) at 4:56 in round one.
  • Strawweight Fight – Cheyane Vlismas (1-0) finished Karla Hernandez (0-1) with elbows to win by TKO at 4:22 in round three.
  • Bantamweight Fight – Leomana Martinez (3-1) knocked out Casey Jones (3-2) at 2:25 in round one.

(Photo courtesy of Rich Burmaster, LFA Fighting)

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
UFC Fight Night 130: Dublin
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA