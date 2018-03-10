LFA 35 Results & Highlights: Nick Newell Returns with a Vengeance

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

After two years off from mixed martial arts, Nick Newell (14-1) didn’t waste any time submitting Sonny Luque (10-7) with a neck crank 2:10 into the first round of the main event on AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 35 on Friday night in Houston, Texas.

Even before the fight, Newell was proclaiming himself ready for a run at the big show. After Friday night’s first-round finish, it is going to be more and more difficult for the UFC to deny him.

Earlier in the night, Adrian Yanez (7-2) also scored an highlight-reel finish, knocking out Natan Trepagnier (4-4, 1 NC) with seconds left in the first round.

The Legacy Fighting Alliance returns to Southern California on March 23 for LFA 36: Simon vs. Zani in Cabazon, Calif., at the Morongo Casino Outdoor Pavilion and will air live on AXS TV.

LFA 36: Simon vs. Zani is scheduled to be headlined by a LFA Bantamweight championship bout as titleholder Ricky Simon (11-1) faces Vinicius Zani (11-4) in the first defense of his belt since winning the vacant title in December.

LFA 35: Newell vs. Luque Results

Main Event – Catchweight Fight (163 Pounds) – Nick Newell (14-1) submitted Sonny Luque (10-7) with a neck crank at 2:10 in round one.

Co-Main Event – Heavyweight Fight – Vernon Lewis (5-3) defeated Jared Vanderaa (6-3) in a back-and-forth battle by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Welterweight Fight – Jason Langellier (7-1) quickly submitted Thomas Webb (13-5) with a d’arce choke 1:10 in round one.

Featherweight Fight – Charles Cheeks III (13-6) defeated Rivaldo Junior (15-8-2) by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Bantamweight Fight – Adrian Yanez (7-2) knocked out Nathan Trepagnier (4-4, 1 NC) at 4:56 in round one.

Strawweight Fight – Cheyane Vlismas (1-0) finished Karla Hernandez (0-1) with elbows to win by TKO at 4:22 in round three.

Bantamweight Fight – Leomana Martinez (3-1) knocked out Casey Jones (3-2) at 2:25 in round one.

