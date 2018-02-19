LFA 33 Results & Fight Highlights: U.S. Marine Veteran Kyle Stewart Remains Undefeated

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

U.S. Marine Veteran Kyle Stewart (9-0) won a back-and-forth battle against previously undefeated welterweight Jaleel Willis (8-1) in the main event to cap off an action-packed broadcast of AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 33, which featured four first-round submissions and a “superkick” knockout.