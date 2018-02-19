LFA 33 Results & Fight Highlights: U.S. Marine Veteran Kyle Stewart Remains Undefeated

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)
U.S. Marine Veteran Kyle Stewart (9-0) won a back-and-forth battle against previously undefeated welterweight Jaleel Willis (8-1) in the main event to cap off an action-packed broadcast of AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 33, which featured four first-round submissions and a “superkick” knockout.
LFA 33: Willis vs. Stewart Results
- Main Event – Welterweight Fight – Kyle Stewart (9-0) scored a unanimous decision over Jaleel Willis (8-1) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Co-Main Event – Lightweight Fight – Damon Jackson (14-2-1, 1 NC) submitted Chris Pecero (14-8) with an arm triangle to win by technical submission at 0:38 in round one.
- Catchweight Fight (120 Pounds) – Maycee Barber (3-0) submitted Kaila Thompson (1-2) with a rear naked choke at 0:31 in round one.
- Welterweight Fight – Ramiz Brahimaj (6-0) submits Bilal Williams (8-6) with a rear naked choke at 4:10 in round one.
- Light Heavyweight Fight – Alonzo Menifield (6-0) submitted Brice Ritani-Coe (4-5, 1 NC) with a rear naked choke at 2:41 in round one.
- Kevin Wirth (5-0) headkicked Isaiah Gutierrez (4-1) to win by TKO at 3:33 in round three.
(Photo courtesy of Richard Burmaster /Legacy Fighting Alliance)