LFA 33 Heads to Texas with Former Dallas Cowboy Greg Hardy

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) officials announced the promotion will return to Dallas for LFA 33.

The main event of LFA 33 will feature a pair of undefeated welterweights looking to give their opponent the first loss in their professional career. LFA 33 will take place live on AXS TV on February 16th in Dallas, TX.

Tickets for LFA 33 – Willis vs. Stewart are available for purchase NOW at- LFA33 Tickets.

Willis (8-0) was supposed to make his LFA debut at LFA 28 against Evan Cutts, until Cutts was injured in training. Now the Memphis native gets his opportunity to prove he belongs in the LFA ranks and to continue his unbeaten streak. Standing in his way is former Marine Kyle Stewart (9-0). Training at Arizona Combat Sports along with LFA veteran Matthew Frincu, Stewart has compiled an unbeaten streak that includes 6 finishes in the first round, including a submission win in his LFA debut at LFA 11 against Ty Freeman. Most recently, Stewart won by TKO on Dana White’s Contender Series.

The co-main event features UFC veteran and former LFC featherweight champion Damon “The Leech” Jackson taking on Corpus Christi’s Chris “The Enigma” Pecero.

Jackson (13-2-1) was last seen in the LFA cage submitting Luis Luna in the first round, and has submitted 3 of his 4 LFA opponents. After competing mostly at featherweight, Jackson returns to the lightweight division to take on RFA and LFC veteran Chris Pecero (14-7). “The Enigma” Pecero looks to put on a show, with 11 of his wins coming by stoppages. With this bout being in Jackson’s hometown, Pecero will look to play spoiler.

Also on the card former Dallas Cowboy Greg Hardy (2-0) will take on Ryan Chester (2-1) in an amateur HWY bout. Hardy was a Pro Bowler for the Carolina Panthers and led the Cowboys in 2015 in QB pressures.

LFA 33: Willis vs. Stewart Fight Card

(Televised on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)