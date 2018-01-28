LFA 32 Results & Fight Highlights: Anthony Hernandez and Ryan Spann Take Home Gold

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 28, 2018
(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Two new Legacy Fighting Alliance champions were crowned on Friday night on AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 32 starting with Ryan Spann (13-5) who, after getting hit early in the fight, knocked out UFC veteran Alex Nicholson (10-5) in the first round of the co-main event to win the inaugural light heavyweight belt. Then, in the main event, rising star Anthony Hernandez (6-0) ground out a unanimous decision over Brendan Allen (8-3) to claim the vacant middleweight title.

LFA 32: Allen vs. Hernandez Results

  • Main Event – Middleweight Title Fight – Anthony Hernandez (6-0) defeated Brendan Allen (8-3) by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45).
  • Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight Title – Ryan Spann (13-5) knocked out Alex Nicholson (10-5) at 4:24 in round one.
  • Welterweight Fight – Carlo Prater (33-19-1) submitted Eric Scallan (14-5) with an arm triangle at 3:39 in round two.
  • Lightweight Fight –  Zach Fears (8-2) took out Lanny Dardar (16-8) by TKO (referee stoppage due to strikes) at 4:28 in round one.
  • Heavyweight Fight – Juan Adams (3-0) out-struck Dwight Gipson (8-8) to win by tap-out due to strikes at 4:09.
  • Catchweight Fight (165 pounds) – Aaron Reeves (6-1) won a split decision over Brandon Shavers (4-2) (29-28, 27-30, 29-28).
  • Middleweight Fight – Carlos Martinez (4-1) defeated Daniel Hoffpauir (2-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

(Photo courtesy of Richard Burmaster /Legacy Fighting Alliance)

               

