LFA 32 Results & Fight Highlights: Anthony Hernandez and Ryan Spann Take Home Gold

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Two new Legacy Fighting Alliance champions were crowned on Friday night on AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 32 starting with Ryan Spann (13-5) who, after getting hit early in the fight, knocked out UFC veteran Alex Nicholson (10-5) in the first round of the co-main event to win the inaugural light heavyweight belt. Then, in the main event, rising star Anthony Hernandez (6-0) ground out a unanimous decision over Brendan Allen (8-3) to claim the vacant middleweight title.